‘Aggressive’ Twin Lakes wildfire still 1,090 hectares; hundreds displaced

The blaze was discovered early Friday and prompted hundreds of evacuation orders

Hundreds of properties remain under evacuation order on Saturday, Aug. 19, as the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire west of Okanagan Falls continues to burn out of control at more than 1,000 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service now says its suspected cause is human-caused.

A total of 257 properties remain on evacuation order within a trio of Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen electoral areas (Rural Oliver, Rural Keremeos and Kaleden and Apex).

An additional 246 properties are still under evacuation alert.

The RDOS says it can not confirm any structure loss at this time.

“The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is required to independently verify structure loss and inform the property owner before sharing information. Due to the current Evacuation Orders in effect, access is restricted and verification is not possible at this time,” a statement reads.

Four initial attack crews and three single resources responded to the blaze Friday night, after doubling in size through the day.

BCWS described the fire as “aggressive,” adding that the dry cold front and gusting winds moving across the province were contributing to its rapid growth near Twin Lakes. The emergency reception centre in Penticton has moved locations and can now be found at Princess Margaret Secondary at 120 Green Avenue.

READ MORE: Evacuations remain in place as Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos continues to rage

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News