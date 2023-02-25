Agri-hub committee members sought in Spallumcheen

Community support for local agriculture is being rounded up in Spallumcheen.
The township is seeking membership applications for its Agri-Hub Select Committee.
This group will provide information and recommendations to council regarding a local Agri-Hub Complex, which could include facilities such as meat processing, refrigeration, and packaging, as well as any other identified objectives in the 2021 Agri-Hub Feasibility Study.
The committee will meet on an as-needed basis, with adequate notice and scheduling provided.
For anyone in the North Okanagan area that is interested in serving on the committee, applications are available at spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or from the township office.
Completed applications are requested to be submitted no later than Friday, March 3, at 4:30 p.m.
Applications can be mailed or dropped off at 4144 Spallumcheen Way, Spallumcheen, B.C., V0E 1B6, faxed to 250-546-8878, or sent by email to mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca. Please use the subject line: Agri-Hub Select Committee Application.
The Agri-Hub Select Committee will consist of the following positions:
• public/community at large;
• agricultural representatives (beef, dairy, food crop/grains, poultry, swine, etc.);
• three members of township council;
Anyone who is interested in providing community support or has an interest local agriculture is encouraged to consider applying.
