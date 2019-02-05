Aiming for slope stability at Highway 97 rock slide

Main transit corridor between Penticton and Kelowna closed

Highway 97 north of Summerland remains closed on Tuesday morning, due to the rock slides late last week, with an update from Drive BC expected at noon.

A rock scaling team, along with geo-technical engineers identified a blast line that was being drilled yesterday with blasting expected later on Tuesday afternoon.

Related: Driver films rock slide

According to MLA Dan Ashton, further technical evaluation would then be required to ensure that slope stability has been obtained. He said once that occurs then debris removal can occur and limited traffic flow can being, subject to all safety factors have been met.

Related: Chamber pres concerned about economic impact of extended Highway 97 closure

“However, given many variables yet to be known and pending the afternoon blasting, in my view it is more likely that possible access through the area may not be until sometimes (Tuesday). Again, this is based on (Monday’s) activities concluding successfully,” said Ashton.

This news article will be updated as more information becomes available throughout the day.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Just Posted

Inspire Kindness Productions seek nominations for Secret Wish campaign

Nominations need to be in by April 30 to qualify.

Letter: Vernon school bus policy unfair

Writer upset over courtesy rider fees

Sagmoen pleads guilty to assault of sex worker in Maple Ridge

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen also faces a series of charges including alleged assaults of escorts in B.C.’s North Okanagan

Letter: Project belongs in Lumby industrial park

Reader concerned about proposed facility

Aiming for slope stability at Highway 97 rock slide

Main transit corridor between Penticton and Kelowna closed

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

Six B.C. cities hit record lows amid cold snap

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Hart, Voracek lead Flyers past Canucks for 8th straight win

Vancouver loses Edler to scary facial injury

B.C. transit cop thanks God his injuries weren’t worse after being shot on job

‘So many reasons to be grateful,’ Constable Josh Harms said Monday

Most Read