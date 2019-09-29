Air ambulance called after early morning North Okanagan rollover

One man taken to hospital, second person uninjured, after rollover on FSR east of Enderby

Emergency crews, similar to this accident earlier this year in the Fraser Valley, transported one person to a waiting air ambulance on Enderby-Mabel Lake Road early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle rollover accident on a forest service road near Kingfisher. (Black Press - file photo)

An air ambulance transported an injured man to hospital following an early morning rollover on a North Okanagan forest service road Sunday.

The man was travelling in a pickup truck with a woman when their vehicle left the forest service road at around the five kilometre mark shortly before 7:30 a.m.

“Hunters found the pair and brought them down to the (Enderby-Mabel Lake) road where we could meet up with them,” said Enderby Fire Department Chief Cliff Vetter, whose department was called to the scene along with an ambulance.

READ MORE: One trapped, one thrown from truck in Enderby crash

READ MORE: Enderby fire crew contains house blaze to basement

“The man had been complaining about abdominal pain, and an air ambulance had been dispatched.”

The helicopter landed in a field about two kilometres back toward Enderby on the Enderby-Mabel Lake Road, and took the man to hospital to have his injuries checked out.

The female passenger was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.