Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle collision Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Air ambulance lands at scene of Westside Road crash

Traffic moving slowly, down to one lane

A vehicle incident on Westside Road has traffic moving slowly Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the collision around 1 p.m. on June 26 near Mary Ann Road south of the hardware store.

An air ambulance reportedly landed around 2:30 p.m. and a ground ambulance was seen leaving 10 minutes prior, with lights and sirens on.

Traffic was at a standstill but is now reportedly moving, slowly.

Single-lane traffic is in effect.

The cause of the incident and the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

RCMP have been contacted for more information.

