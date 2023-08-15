Portable air conditioners are seen at a store in Vancouver, on Saturday, August 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air conditioners ‘a necessity’ as B.C. breaks nearly century-old heat records

Lytton registered the hottest temperature in B.C. — 41.5 C on Monday

When Nicky Fried and her husband arrived in Vancouver from South Africa more than 30 years ago, they didn’t need an air conditioner.

Now they have two, she said on Tuesday as she enjoyed an iced coffee and shade outside a Cambie Street café.

“I don’t think it’s that wildly expensive. They do work and you can sleep in comfort, and you can spend your time indoors in comfort,” said Fried.

Her husband, Hirschel Wasserman, added that air conditioning is “no longer a luxury; it has become a necessity.”

Most of southern B.C. is broiling in a heat wave as temperatures knock down records in some areas of the province that were set almost a century ago.

On Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, an outreach team for the Union Gospel Mission has been working to ensure people are aware and are prepared to cope with the heat spike.

Mission spokeswoman Nicole Mucci said those who are experiencing mental illness, homelessness or who have chronic health conditions are most at risk of illness and death during hot weather.

She said staff have been handing out water, hats and sunscreen and are encouraging people living on the Downtown Eastside to seek out cooling stations during the day and stay in shelters at night.

B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management has said this won’t be a repeat of the 2021 heat dome, which claimed more than 600 lives, but it warns people to take precautions to stay out of the heat, drink water and limit activity.

The coroner’s report from the 2021 event said most of the deaths happened indoors and were adults above 60 years old who didn’t have air conditioning.

