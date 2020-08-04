FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (Contributed)

Air passenger advocacy group asks top court to hear ticket refund case

Air Passenger Rights founder Gabor Lukacs says the CTA’s statements mislead the public

An advocacy group is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear a case on passenger refunds as frustration over flights cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to simmer.

The Air Passenger Rights organization has sought leave to appeal a Federal Court of Appeal decision that dismissed the group’s attempt to compel the Canadian Transportation Agency to promptly remove a statement on refunds from its website.

The CTA said in March that airlines have a right to issue travel credits instead of a refund for cancelled trips in the “current context,” though the agency later clarified that the online statement was “not a binding decision.”

Canadian airlines have generally avoided offering reimbursement to customers whose flights were called off because of the coronavirus crisis, with carriers citing the agency’s position in complaint responses and in answer to analyst questions.

Air Passenger Rights founder Gabor Lukacs says the CTA’s statements mislead the public about their right to a refund and contradict the quasi-judicial body’s previous decisions.

The pandemic has devastated the airline industry, with billions of dollars in losses for Canadian carriers amid grounded flights and tight international borders.

Since February, passengers have filed a handful of proposed class-action lawsuits and three petitions garnering more than 109,000 signatures that call for customer reimbursement.

The CTA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Canadian Press

Air TravelCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First degree murder charges for North Okanagan woman

Just Posted

First degree murder charges for North Okanagan woman

59-year-old woman charged in Round Lake suspicious death incident

Dr. Henry art opens Lumby exhibit

Paper mache creation greets guests at Beyond the Mask show

New Lake Country fire hall breaks ground

Groundwork is on tap for a new community firehall. Site works are… Continue reading

Taps to run dry for some Lake Country residents

Outage Thursday, Aug. 6

Adaptive recreational program counts Vernon, Lake Country among stops

Adaptive Adventures is part of Community Recreational Initiatives Society’s program

VIDEO: Crews in Summerland film Christmas parade in July

Filming, on July 31, took place during the hottest days of 2020

Coldwater River wildfire near Coquihalla held at three-hectares

13 BC Wildfire personnel remain on scene

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing access in Kelowna

First-come, first-serve, no-appointment-needed testing centre opens in downtown Kelowna

Shuswap pet nutritionist and raw diet advocate to be in national magazine

Sicamous’s Deanna Larocque building reputation for canine support

Two people die in outdoor shower, in Tulameen

Couple was attending a long weekend gathering

UPDATE: More personnel at Dry Lake fire, 43 properties remain under evacuation alert

Wildfire has been burning out of control north of Princeton for three days

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

Senior ‘seriously injured’ after Kelowna bus crash

A Ford E350 van collided with a BC Transit Bus on KLO Road on Friday, July 31

Most Read