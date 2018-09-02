Air quality statement issued for Okanagan despite clearer conditions

Don’t let the relatively clear skies in the region fool you.

Environment Canada released a special air quality statement for north and south Okanagan Sunday.

“The recent cooler and showery weather pattern has brought some relief to the wildfires and the associated smoke concentrations have decreased across several regions. Several significant wildfires do however continue to burn, most notably in the central and northern interior,” the release said.

Environment Canada said westerly winds will continue to carry wildfire smoke to downwind communities. Subtle changes in the winds and wildfire behaviour could cause smoke to return or increase.

See the map and advisory text for more details https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air/air-quality/air-advisories

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

For more information on current air quality, see www.bcairquality.ca.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

