Air quality statement remains in effect across the Okanagan, warmer temperatures forecasted

A special air quality statement remains in effect due to lingering smoke across the majority of the Okanagan.

Environment Canada announced at 3:25 a.m. on Thursday morning that the air quality statement would continue, despite blue skies and favourable weather conditions over the last few days in the Okanagan.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise, with highs of 23 C in Kelowna, 25 C in Penticton, and 21 C in Salmon Arm. There is no precipitation in the forecast anywhere in the Okanagan. The day will start cloudy but the skies will clear as the day goes on.

Winds are expected to reach 20 km/h in the Penticton area, 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h in Kelowna, and there isn’t supposed to be any wind in Salmon Arm, according to Environment Canada.

“People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke,” states Environment Canada.

