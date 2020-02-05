FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. The company said Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, that it’s banning “open invite” parties at all of its accommodations. Those are parties open to anyone and advertised on social media, for example. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Airbnb restricts people under 25 from renting properties after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, indepedent suites

Airbnb has announced it will be testing out new measures to prevent most young people from renting suites or homes, in a bid to combat unathorized parties at short-term rentals.

The company announced the pilot project Wednesday in Toronto, in addition to a $300,000 donation to the gun awareness group the Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns.

The new measures will prevent Canadian guests under the age of 25 from booking entire home listings in Canada, unless they have an established track record of positive reviews. Guests of all ages will still be able to book hosted listings, such as private rooms or hotel rooms.

ALSO READ: Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

The move is part of the company’s efforts of “reducing incidents of unauthorized parties,” Airbnb said in a news release. Over the weekend, three men in Toronto were killed at a party in a downtown Airbnb rental.

In November, Airbnb announced a ban on part houses after five people were killed at a Halloween party in Orinda, Calif. The company said it has since suspended listings in cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa and Edmonton.

In April, a Humber College student in Toronto was shot in the pelvis while attending an “Airbnb mansion party” in April that was advertised online

The short-term rental company also announced a new 24-7 neighbourhood support telephone hotline, which is set to go live on Monday. The hotline’s phone number will be announced next week, and provide neighbours with an immediate and easy-to-access way to flag concerns to specialized Airbnb rapid response agents.

READ MORE: Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

– with a file from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, province break down
Next story
BREAKING: Kelowna Christian School on lockdown after alleged threats to staff, students

Just Posted

North Okanagan youth strum up exceptional sounds

REVIEW: Showcase of excellence leaves reviewer inspired

Vernon sets aside $17 million for 30 projects this year

Learn more at open house Feb. 12

Vernon athletes well-prepared for Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

Five athletes from the city heading to Thunder Bay from Feb. 25-29

Vernon school district responds to coronavirus fears

Misinformation circulating on social media prompts reminder

Our History: A look back at the first Vernon Winter Carnival

Take a look at the participants in Vernon’s first Winter Carnival, which… Continue reading

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Black History Month stamp leaves Summerland mayor concerned

Choice of hockey image for 2020 does not address ongoing struggles, mayor Toni Boot says.

Airbnb restricts people under 25 from renting properties after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, indepedent suites

Kelowna Tolko mill land could be worth nearly $50M

BC Assessment valued the land at $19.1M but MCL Real Estate Group says it could be worth far more

BREAKING: Kelowna Christian School on lockdown after alleged threats to staff, students

Officers on the scene declined to comment as the situation is ongoing

Summerland swimmers participate in at Swim BC Prospects Camp

Eight swimmers in 12 and under age category were among 32 to participate in regional event

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

Pawsative Pups: Positive training, what is it?

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

Most Read