A couple makes their way through Montreal Trudeau Airport in Montreal, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Canada’s new testing requirement for international travellers has prompted hundreds of people to miss flights in the first week of the program’s rollout.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A couple makes their way through Montreal Trudeau Airport in Montreal, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Canada’s new testing requirement for international travellers has prompted hundreds of people to miss flights in the first week of the program’s rollout.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Airlines have turned away hundreds of passengers since launch of new testing mandate

Canada’s major airlines asked the government unsuccessfully for an 11-day extension

Canada’s new COVID-19 testing requirement for international travellers has caused hundreds of people to miss flights in the first week of the program’s rollout.

Under the new restrictions, all passengers flying to Canada from another country must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken at most 72 hours prior to departure.

Since the testing mandate went into effect on Jan. 7, WestJet says it has denied boarding to at least 385 guests because they did not meet the requirements.

Similarly, Air Transat has denied boarding to at least 245 passengers for testing-related reasons since Jan. 7, a spokeswoman for the airline says.

A WestJet spokeswoman says the travellers were turned away due to improper tests — antigen or antibody tests, rather than the required PCR test common in Canada — no test at all, or one taken more than 72 hours before departure.

At the time the testing mandate was announced, Canada’s major airlines asked the government unsuccessfully for an 11-day extension to implement the new rules, warning that they would lead to confusion for passengers.

READ MORE: Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

READ MORE: Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Air TravelCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces
Next story
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Just Posted

Snow near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Okanagan sees highest January snowpack levels in eight years

The Okanagan snow basin is up 132 per cent of normal levels

Wednesday’s windstorm, Jan. 13, 2021, knocked trees and power lines down blocking Westside Road between Irish Creek Road and Traders Cove. (Tiffany Carmen Genge - Facebook)
Power lines, tree down on Westside Road

Road reduced between Irish Creek and Traders Cove

Birds vie for position on power lines at dusk in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
UPDATE: Lights back on for 25K in Southern Interior, mostly in Vernon

Thousands without power; single-lane traffic in effect for downed lines near Lumby

The Vernon School District is proposing an expansion to BX Elementary depending on the availability of funding. (Photo submitted)
Power outage closes Vernon, Lumby schools

Students sent home, no heat or ventilation

Caitlin Potts
P.I. wanted in continued search for missing Caitlin Potts

GoFundMe campaign started to raise funds to hire investigator five years after woman’s disappearance

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Twitter logo. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
EDITORIAL: Standards are needed on social media

Platforms have given some, including U.S. President Donald Trump, an unfiltered platform

Avalanche Canada is forecasting considerable to high avalanche risk for the North and South Columbia mountains following the storm on Jan. 12 and 13. (File photo)
Storm leaves avalanche danger high in B.C. Southern Interior

Snow of up to 60 cm and high winds created hazardous conditions

Penticton RCMP were able to return this stolen card to the Grandmother who was trying to send it to her grandson. (RCMP photo)
Penticton RCMP return grandson’s stolen birthday card

The card was found along with other stolen mail during the arrest of an alleged mail thief Jan. 12

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Police and ambulance were called to the Super Wash on Main Street in Penticton Monday (Jan. 12, 2021) afternoon for what was thought to be three men passed out in the car wash bay. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
One arrested after vehicle breaks down in Okanagan car wash

The initial call was for three men passed out in a vehicle a the car wash

Slack line provides thrills and views at Skaha Bluffs Park in the South Okanagan. (Penticton Western News)
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Land worth $9.7 million bought or donated to preserve ecosystems

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour in Victoria, B.C., Friday, July 22, 2016. COVID-19 face masks emblazoned with the Tragically Hip’s popular song title “Courage” have raised more than $40,000 for Canada’s music industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Tragically Hip face masks raise $40,000 to support Canadian musicians

The Kingston, Ont. band started selling the COVID-19 non-medical cloth masks last summer

Most Read