MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT Dan Albas is the Conservative MP for the Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola federal riding. He will be the speaker at a Summerland Chamber of Commerce luncheon in February. (File photo)

Albas to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

Event will be held at Summerland Arena Banquet Room on Tuesday, Feb. 11

MP Dan Albas will speak at an upcoming Summerland Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The luncheon will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room, 8820 Jubilee Rd. E.

The event is presented in partnership with Black Press, publishers of the Summerland Review.

READ ALSO: Conservative Dan Albas wins Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Okanagan will be well represented with MPs in critic roles

Albas is the Conservative Member of Parliament for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola and is the Shadow Minister for Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion.

He served as a Member of Parliament since 2011.

During his time in parliament, he was one of the first MPs to have a private members bill passed. He was nominated for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business’s Golden Scissors award, which acknowledges efforts to reduce red tape.

Prior to entering federal politics, Albas was a city councillor in Penticton from 2008 to 2011.

For tickets or for more information about the luncheon, visit summerlandchamber.com/events or call 250-494-2686.

