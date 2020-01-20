Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

An Alberta bulldog breeder must refund a buyer $2,500 after the purchased dog was returned because it did not settle in well in its new B.C. home.

According to a decision issued by the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal on Jan. 13, Dawn Dzenkiw, of B.C., purchased a bulldog puppy from Michelle Graham for $2,850, including the cost of shipping the dog to her in June 2018.

Graham runs a bulldog breeding service called Peace Bulldogs in Sexmith, Aberta.

Dzenkiw said the puppy settled in well initially but by August she messaged Graham to say the dog did not like being on a leash and that it was uncomfortable around her son.

At the time, Graham responded in a “supportive and friendly” way and agreed to take the dog back, the decision documents read.

Dzenkiw returned the puppy in October 2018. According to the contract, a replacement puppy was to be provided to buyers whose dogs had health issues. Although the contract did not cover behavioural issues, Graham did agree to take the dog back.

However, Graham did not send Dzenkiw a new puppy in October. Instead, in December 2018 she told Dzenkiw she would have to travel to the breeder and pick up the new dog, as well as adhere to strict feeding conditions and send the Graham updates.

The feeding requirements came after Graham mentioned the original puppy was underweight when it was returned, although tribunal member Kathleen Mell said video and photo evidence shortly after its return disproved that claim.

Dzenkiw noted the puppy was a healthy 30 pounds when she returned it to the breeder but said she would take a cash refund instead.

However, by May 2018 Graham had not sent a new puppy nor a refund, citing air travel difficulties.

In her decision, Mell acknowledged the contract between breeder and buyer did not allow for refunds due to behavioural issues but said the verbal agreement to return the puppy superseded that.

“I do not accept the respondent’s explanation that she did not fulfill her promise to provide the applicant with a replacement pet because she was concerned about the dog’s state when it was returned to her,” Mell wrote.

“There is no medical evidence from a veterinarian that the dog was mistreated. The respondent herself texted that the dog was fine.”

Mell ordered Graham to pay Dzenkiw back a total of $2,684.92, including $2,500 for the cost of the dog, $59.92 in interest and $125 in tribunal fees.

