Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (Black Press files)

pipeline politics

Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

While plans for pipelines are stalled, Alberta’s premier wants other means to get the product from provincial oil patches to buyers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her government will buy its own rail cars to transport more oil to market.

She says her province wanted co-operation from the federal government to buy them, but with Alberta oil prices just about at record lows, it can’t wait any longer.

While plans for pipelines are stalled, Notley wants other means to get the product from Alberta’s oilpatch to buyers.

READ MORE: 42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

READ MORE: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

The deal should be done within weeks and Alberta expects the two new train sets will mean an extra 120,000 barrels of oil can be moved every day.

Notley says the world price of oil is low but Alberta is suffering even more because the oil it produces is stuck far away from refineries.

Notley is in Ottawa Wednesday to try to push the federal government to move faster, because Alberta’s problems are damaging the whole Canadian economy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip recognized with honorary degree
Next story
B.C. mom’s declining health forces her to return from Africa without adopted son

Just Posted

Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

B.C. encourages Vernon to apply for child care space funding

Victoria has vision of 10-year plan for universal child care, wants Vernon to look at new programs

8-year-old Armstrong artist helps rebrand business

‘Flip’ the cartoon frog can now be spotted on promotional signs for Webb-Doucette Real Estate.

Share a Bear campaign underway in Vernon

Bears are available for purchase at any BC Liquor Store

Vernon murder case to continue in the new year

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear next Jan. 7

Vernon Alliance Church play finds forgiveness

One December Evening presents Christmas Comes to The Great Eight Dec. 4-7

B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon’s stay in halfway house extended by six months

National parole board concerned about his risk to the community

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

B.C. greenhouses face steep heating bills after pipeline explosion

Costs skyrocketed after the blast choked off natural gas supplies.

Sovereign Lake hosted annual Biathlon BC training camp

Racers return to Sovereign Lake for a regional race Dec. 15-16.

Storyhive grant music to Vernon’s TassNata’s ears

Local hip hop artist awarded $10,000 to produce music video

South Okanagan home a complete loss after fire

Fire chief said South Okanagan home had to be demolished with an excavator

Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

While plans for pipelines are stalled, Alberta’s premier wants other means to get the product from provincial oil patches to buyers

Mother killed in Yukon bear attack was passionate about nature, languages

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her 10-month-old daughter were killed Nov. 26

Most Read