Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks during an announcement in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta investing $3.7B to move oil by rail, leasing cars

4,400 leased railway cars will move up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day by 2020

The Alberta government says it’s investing $3.7 billion to move the province’s land-locked oil to market by rail.

It says 4,400 leased railway cars will move up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day by 2020.

Shipments are expected to begin as early as July.

READ MORE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

The province estimates the plan will lead to a $5.9-billion increase in royalties, tax revenues and profits over three years, meaning a net gain of $2.2 billion.

It expects the discount for Western Canadian heavy oil versus U.S. light crude will shrink by US$4 a barrel.

READ MORE: CP Rail failed to provide proper service after B.C. bridge fire, court says

The rail investment is meant to be a medium-term measure as new pipelines to coastal ports, such as the Trans Mountain expansion to the West Coast, remain in limbo.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling
Next story
Dog dies in Kamloops RV fire

Just Posted

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

Cougar “living” next door to Vernon elementary school

Conservation Office has been alerted and monitoring large cat

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Canadian singing legend returns to Vernon

Murray McLauchlan to play Vernon Performing Arts Centre Monday, June 17

Highway 97 north of Summerland could be open by end of week

Detour in place as crews continue to clear rock slide and stabilize area

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Three cougar sightings in Central Okanagan

Two cougars have been reported in Lake Country

Vehicle located in 2018 Shuswap abduction attempt

Chase RCMP say car used has since been sold, suspect still at large

We like it! Readers support the shift in Family Day dates

Readers support the date switch, while Ski Resorts may not

Dog dies in Kamloops RV fire

According to a fundraiser posted on social media, the cause of the fire was electrical

Friendship accord may help with rail trail funding and other initiatives

Agreement between Splatsin, Sicamous and Enderby to be signed Feb. 25

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

Most Read