Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government now has the power to reduce oil flows to British Columbia in the fight over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Kenney says he called B.C. Premier John Horgan after the cabinet proclaimed a bill into law on Tuesday.

He says it was a cordial discussion and he emphasized to Horgan that it’s not Alberta’s intention to use the legislation right away, but that the province will defend its interests.

The bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated.

Kenney says it is important to make it clear that Alberta will take action if necessary to respond to what he calls B.C.’s obstruction of the Trans Mountain expansion, which would allow more oil to be moved from Alberta to tankers on the West Coast.

GAS PRICES 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

READ MORE: B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

Opposition Leader Rachel Notley has said that proclaiming the bill but not acting on it is a foolish move because it opens up a legal challenge from B.C., which could tie up the legislation in court.

Kenney says he knows Horgan is in a tough place, given that gas prices are soaring in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

“People in the Vancouver region are rightfully ticked off,” he says.

“They’re paying $1.70 a litre to fill up their cars and their trucks, and they want to know why.

“I believe one of the reasons why is that we don’t have enough pipeline capacity to ship both refined gas and unrefined bitumen to the Lower Mainland.”

If B.C. tries to tie up Alberta’s legislation, Kenney says “we’ll respond in court.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health Canada sets plain-packaging rules for tobacco
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds this morning, rain expected this afternoon

Just Posted

Work to begin on Vernon’s 48th Avenue

Lane closures will be in effect as work upgrades being Monday

Vernon’s 2020 Budget survey live

The survey is available until May 31.

Venture Training to host Vernon’s first Amazing Race

World-class cyclist from Vernon, Leah Goldstein, will also attend the charity event on May 11.

‘Nasty looking little thing’ sparks discussion in Vernon Facebook group

Vernon resident finds Pseudoscorpion in her home

North Okanagan RCMP warn residents to secure homes, vehicles and valuables

RCMP provides tips to avoid becoming a victim as crime rises with the improving weather

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

South Okanagan RCMP find young child alone downtown

A concerned citizen called the RCMP to report that he had located a young child alone

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Highway 97 crash fatal after vehicle collides with semi

Two-vehicle collision occurred north of Summerland on April 27

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

Most Read