Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old B.C. woman

June Rose, 24, of Burnaby, was found dead in a home in Bassano, Alta.

An Albertan man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a B.C. woman.

The body of 24-year-old June Rose, of Burnaby, was found in the early evening of Jan. 22 inside a home in Bassano, roughly 150 kilometres east of Calgary.

It was not clear why Rose was in the town.

Bassano RCMP said in a news release Monday that Chase Leland Hehr, 36, of Medicine Hat, was set to appear in provincial court in Brookswood on Wednesday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal
Next story
Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Just Posted

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon RCMP seek help identifying suspect

Man wanted for brazen daytime theft at Vernon grocery outlet

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon rink starts Scotties with win

Kim Slattery scores 8-4 win over New West rink in opening draw at B.C. curling finals in Quesnel

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Water quality has returned to a Good rating.

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

Most Read