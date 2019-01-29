Alberta man charged in death of 24-year-old B.C. woman

An Albertan man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a B.C. woman.
The body of 24-year-old June Rose, of Burnaby, was found in the early evening of Jan. 22 inside a home in Bassano, roughly 150 kilometres east of Calgary.
It was not clear why Rose was in the town.
Bassano RCMP said in a news release Monday that Chase Leland Hehr, 36, of Medicine Hat, was set to appear in provincial court in Brookswood on Wednesday.
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.