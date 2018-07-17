Mara Lake

Alberta man drowns in Mara Lake near Sicamous

The 26-year-old man’s body was retrieved on July 16

A 26-year-old Alberta man is dead after drowning in Mara Lake near Sicamous.

The Sicamous RCMP were notified that the man was missing at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 16. He was last seen on the shore of Mara Lake in the early morning hours.

By 1 p.m. the RCMP had located the man’s body under approximately two metres of water between the beach at the Grandview Shores condos on Mara Lake and the nearby resort marina. The man’s body was later recovered by the Southeast District Underwater Recovery Team.

Investigators determined that the man who drowned may have swum out into the lake after another man was heard yelling for help at approximately 4 a.m. The other man, in apparent distress, made it back to shore safely.

The investigation is now in the hands of the BC Coroners Service.

