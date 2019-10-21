CONSERVATION OFFICER SERVICE LOGO Follow the Conservation Officer Service’s social media page at www.facebook.com/ConservationOfficerService

Alberta man pleads guilty, fined for hunting without a licence in North Island

It’s the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident.

An Alberta man pled guilty in Port Hardy Provincial Court to hunting without a licence.

“On Sept. 19, 2019 an Alberta man pleaded guilty in Port Hardy Provincial Court to hunting without a licence, contrary to the B.C. Wildlife Act; the charge of making a false statement to obtain a licence was stayed,” states a post from the Conservation Officer Service’s (COS) social media page.

The COS added that on Oct. 1, “the man was sentenced to pay $2,501 with $2,500 being directed to the Habitat and Conservation Trust Fund. The man owned property on Northern Vancouver Island, however he maintained a business and access to government services in Alberta, all while continuing to hunt in Alberta as a resident as well.”

According to the COS, the criteria to be considered a B.C. Resident under the Wildlife Act is strict and is based on several factors, such as status in Canada, location of primary residence, and duration a person is physically present in B.C.

“It is the responsibility of each hunter or angler to know whether they are considered a B.C. Resident in accordance with the Wildlife Act,” the COS concluded.

