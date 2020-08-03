A man did not resurface after cliff jumping at Rattlesnake Island in West Kelowna on Aug. 1. (Contributed)

Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

Emergency responders began rescue efforts at around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 1.

A recovery operation is underway to retrieve the body of a swimmer presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake.

On Aug. 1 at around 2:40 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a call of a man who had not resurfaced after cliff jumping near Rattlesnake Island on Okanagan Lake.

People in the area had attempted to locate the 33-year-old Alberta man but had not been able to find him.

West Kelowna RCMP, Peachland Fire and Rescue and members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended the rescue on Aug. 1., but despite extensive efforts, they were unable to locate the man.

The man is now presumed to have drowned. Today, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is at the location attempting to locate the man’s body.

“For the safety of our divers and the entire search team, we request that boaters remain away from the area while we complete our search,“ said cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“At this time, we unable to estimate how long this operation will be on-going.”

At this time, investigators do not believe criminality was involved in this incident. The BC Coroners Service has also been notified.

No further information is being released at this time.

READ MORE: Rose Valley Dam wildfire in West Kelowna grows to 2 hectares

READ MORE: West Kelowna man found dead in van on Vernon road

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon trail gets new connection
Next story
BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

Just Posted

Vernon trail gets new connection

Connection links the Coldstream Valley Estates and Boss Creek trail segments on Vernon Hill

Tributes aplenty for Vernon realtor, Rotarian

Dave DeShane died suddenly at age 55 on Tuesday, July 28

Sternwheelers once plied Okanagan Lake

Vessels once transported passengers and goods along the Okanagan Valley

Spall golfer records rare albatross

Sieg Schreve scores deuce on par-5 during Spallumcheen’s Men’s Night play

Vernon Vipers looking to build on strong finish

BC Hockey League office looks at the “Next Generation” of Vipers’ squads

VIDEO: Otter pups learn to swim at B.C. wildlife rescue facility

Watch Critter Care’s Nathan Wagstaffe help seven young otters go for their first dip

Shuswap pet nutritionist, raw diet advocate to be featured in national magazine

Sicamous-based Deanna Larocque building reputation for canine support

BC RCMP notify IIO BC of incident involving police dog in Kelowna

A suspect and a police dog were taken to receive medical treatment after an incident on Aug. 1.

Alberta man presumed to have drowned after cliff jumping in Peachland

Emergency responders began rescue efforts at around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

U.S. border communities feel loss of Canadian tourists, shoppers and friends

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border have been in place since March 2`

Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility

App requires users to have Apple or Android phones made in the last five years, and a relatively new operating system

Wild blank Canucks 3-0 to take early NHL play-in series lead

Stalock shuts down Vancouver in opener

Reported Big White wildfire dubbed ‘smoke chase’

Crews responded to the area but could not locate a fire

Most Read