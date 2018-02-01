Alberta man with B.C. connections charged with child luring

Grande Prairie man allegedly used various online personas to lure teenage boys

Child sexual exploitation charges have been laid against an Alberta man who police say has been involved with a number of junior hockey teams and who allegedly used various online personas to lure teenage boys.

The 34-year-old Grande Prairie resident was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly lured and attempted to sexually assault a boy from the community.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) says the man, who has also lived in Kelowna, British Columbia, often posed as a teenage girl on social media.

The ALERT team also says online conversations would progress from sexualized chats to sharing explicit photos and videos, and that attempts were made to meet with the boys.

According to West Kelowna Warriors’ co-owner Mark Cheyne, Bruenig was a volunteer for the team, primarily on game days. Occasionally he served as a goal judge and also performed other tasks, but was mostly seen as a fan of the team.

Cheyne was not sure of the time frame, but estimates it’s been at least eight years since Bruenig has attended Warriors’ games.

“He didn’t have access to the team dressing rooms,” adds Cheyne.

Investigators are also working with other police agencies to investigate similar alleged offences in the Northwest Territories, northern B.C. and Australia.

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will appear in court on Feb. 12 to face charges that include child luring and making, possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Canadian Press, with files from the Kelowna Capital News.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen critical after L.A. school shooting, student arrested
Next story
B&E suspect arrested at traffic stop

Just Posted

Police seek purse snatcher

Woman in 70s has purse yanked from shoulder by cyclist in downtown Vernon

Shuswap organizations want improvements to water protection

B.C. Government conducting agriculture waste review

UPDATE: Lake Country to get new middle school, says Premier John Horgan

Premier John Horgan paid a visit to Davidson Road Elementary this afternoon

Regional tourism job fair seeking early bird registrants

Looking for a summer job? TOTA and go2HR say they can help

B&E suspect arrested at traffic stop

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP make arrest in connection with home break-in

It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

RCMP looking for witnesses after man died in snowmobiling accident

A Kamloops man died Sunday after falling into a creek bed and becoming pinned by his snowmobile

Great Big Sea fame raises funds for CMHA

Former Great Big Sea member Séan McCann shares his story for an upcoming show with CMHA March 4

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

UPDATE: Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

Police say the hikers appear to know each other, and that there was some kind of altercation

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Most Read