Alberta opposition leader would toll natural gas exports from B.C.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney speaks to supporters after being sworn in as MLA for Calgary-Lougheed, in Edmonton Alta, on Monday January 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C.

Alberta’s Opposition leader says if he becomes premier there will be “serious consequences” for British Columbia if it blocks the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Jason Kenney says he would be prepared to stop permits for the shipment of Alberta oil through the Trans Mountain pipeline, and place a toll on shipments of natural gas from B.C. through Alberta.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C. to speak about the need for ”environmentally responsible resource development.”

Kenney acknowledges that some Calgary-based companies that develop B.C. natural gas would not be happy with a toll, but he says the job of an Alberta premier is to defend the province’s economic future.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley banned B.C. wines in response to its proposal to limit diluted bitumen shipments, but she lifted the ban after Premier John Horgan said he would ask the courts to decide whether it can bring in the restrictions.

Kenney also clarified his stance on supervised drug consumption sites, saying the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that governments are obligated to license such facilities.

The Canadian Press

