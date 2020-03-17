Alberta premier declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Jason Kenney announced any gathering larger than 50 people must be cancelled

Alberta is declaring a state of public emergency in reaction to the novel coronavirus.

Premier Jason Kenney has announced that any gathering larger than 50 people — including weddings and funerals — must be cancelled.

Public recreation facilities, casinos, bingo halls, bars, museums and art galleries will also be shuttered if not already.

Worship services and conferences also fall under the 50-person rule.

Kenney says his government will spend $60 million on charities and non-profit groups who are helping people cope with the effects of the virus.

The Canadian Press

