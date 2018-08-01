Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside

The black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was located abandoned a day after the theft

Police have found the van that was stolen from a funeral home in Red Deer with a body still inside.

RCMP said Wednesday the black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was found abandoned in the city’s Glendale neighbourhood after assistance from the public, with the body still in the back.

The vehicle had disappeared from the parking lot of a funeral home in Glendale early the day before after the driver briefly stepped away.

Mounties had brought in a helicopter and other law enforcement agencies to help in the search, saying they were aware of the distress the theft of the van was causing the family of the deceased.

RCMP say they continue to investigate with the help of its forensic identification team.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Two lightning sparked fires near the Central Okanagan
Next story
UPDATE: 8 new fires sparked from Shuswap to Revelstoke

Just Posted

One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident southwest of Nakusp

Police investigating why rider lost control

Incident sparks warning from RCMP regarding replica weapons

RCMP responded to a report of a male brandishing a weapon in Polson Park yesterday.

UPDATE: Ten fires sparked in region overnight

BC Wildfire reporting wildfires from Cherryville to Falkland and up to Revelstoke and Salmon Arm

Vernon’s Queen Silver Star program moves ahead

Program was in danger of folding unless more candidates came forward

Vernon launches connect app

The app will allow locals to keep up-to-date on news, events, meetings, classes, workshops and recreational opportunities offered through the city.

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s B.C. vacation rental

Residents of Tofino voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

This week’s list of Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of July 30th – August 12th, 2018.

Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside

The black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was located abandoned a day after the theft

Most Read