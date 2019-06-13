A puppy and kitten found in a box that was attempted to be shipped via Canada Post. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Vulcan County)

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

A woman in southern Alberta has been charged after she allegedly tried to mail a puppy and a kitten via Canada Post.

Vulcan County Enforcement Services says last month a post office employee in the village of Milo, southeast of Calgary, discovered the animals crammed into a cardboard box.

The box had appropriate postage, a destination address, and the animals themselves had stamps stuck to their heads.

The next week, a similar box was dropped off at the mail outlet and staff found a puppy inside.

The three critters were unharmed and were taken to the Calgary Humane Society.

Jill Marshall, 53, will be in Lethbridge provincial court July 30 charged with causing animals to be in distress under Alberta’s Animal Protection Act.

Peace Officer Sgt. Rob Pintkowski said enforcement officers have had previous dealings with Marshall.

READ MORE: Raccoon dies after being trapped in ‘horrific’ B.C. animal cruelty case

The Canada Post website says live animals cannot be mailed unless the sender has entered a related agreement with Canada Post prior to mailing.

Bees, day-old chicks and hatching eggs, parasites, leeches and some other small cold-blooded animals can be mailed under certain conditions.

(CTV Lethbridge)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More than just a pretty petal: How flowers feed the world around us
Next story
RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Just Posted

Vernon residents invited to city climate action booth at Sunshine Festival

Festival-goers will be able to learn about the Climate Action Advisory Committee plan, view art

Kal Pub hosting inaugural parking lot party at Vernon Sunshine Festival

June 15 parking lot party builds on traditional beer gardens by adding a stage, live bands

More than just a pretty petal: How flowers feed the world around us

Some flowers are extra — extrafloral nectaries, that is

Stolen West Kelowna truck goes up in flames in Vernon

Incident took place 12:40 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the 4200 block of 20th Street

UPDATE: Missing Vernon child found safe and sound

Two-year-old originally reported missing June 12, found later that evening

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria’s Remembrance Day costs

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

Summerland cafe operators share a passion for good food

Cafe and the fruit stand both have a long tradition in the community

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

‘Game changing’ beverage technology coming to South Okanagan

Penticton Okanagan College campus will be the site of the new beverage access technology centre

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Most Read