Alberta women identified as victim in Trans-Canada rockslide

Lauran Tennant was travelling through the Golden area when her car was struck with a boulder in a rockslide.

Laura Tennant has been identified as the victim of a fatal rockslide that occurred just east of Golden on March 4.

Tennant succumbed to her injuries at Kelowna General Hospital after being airlifted from Golden, where a boulder hit the Jeep she was driving on Highway 1. She was 38 years old.

Born and raised in Montreal, over the years she resided in Winnipeg, Banff, Calgary and eventually Cochrane, where she lived with her wife, Lisa, and their two children, Matéo and Aviana, according to her obituary.

The Tennants had a strong bond with the mountains, and chose Kicking Horse Mountain Resort as the location for their wedding in March 2020.

“Laura was an exceptional human being, respected and loved by everyone she knew,” reads the obituary.

“She was an avid outdoorswoman, a calming presence and always up for a laugh. She was a loving mother and Lisa’s soulmate.”

The Golden RCMP were notified of a rock fall and motor vehicle incident at approximately 3:50 p.m. local time on March 4, with emergency crews responding to the scene to help clear the danger zone.

The Golden RCMP would like to thank our partners for their hard work, and sincerely thank the citizens who came together to help those who were injured stated Cpl. Mike Wilson. “Our hearts go out to the families of the injured parties.”

The highway was closed for approximately two hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

