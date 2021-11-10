Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s top doctor says COVID active cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

Province’s active case total now sits at just over 6,000

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the active cases of COVID-19 continue to decline.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 is also falling, but is still putting a lot of strain on the health system.

The province recorded 422 new cases of the virus, bringing the active total to just over 6,000.

There are 608 people in hospital with the illness, including 128 in intensive care.

There were eight more deaths, bringing that total to 3,159 since the pandemic began last year.

Hinshaw reminds Albertans they have to download their QR code to show proof of vaccination starting Monday in participating businesses under the restriction exemption program.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Coronavirus

