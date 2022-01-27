Four people were found dead in a Richmond home on Jan. 25, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

Four people were found dead in a Richmond home on Jan. 25, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

All 4 victims in deadly Richmond shooting related, no suspects at large: IHIT

Homicide detectives say shooting was not gang related

The four people that died in a shooting at a Richmond home Monday (Jan. 24) evening were related, according to Sgt. David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

RCMP believe the shooting took place in the 4500-block of Garden City Road on Monday night but were not called to the home until the next day.

However, Lee said during a press conference on Thursday, this was not a case of intimate partner violence nor was it a gang-related shooting.

“Everyone involved was found inside the residence,” Lee said, adding that autopsy results are expected to come in later today. No arrests have been made and there are no suspects at large.

All four people are considered victims at this time. One of the victims had a valid firearm possession and acquisition license, as well as access to a firearm.

Lee said that identities are not being released at this time as next of kin have not all been notified.

READ MORE: 4 people found dead in Richmond home following shooting, IHIT says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideIHIT

Previous story
Majority of shipping containers that fell off MV Zim Kingston still missing

Just Posted

Kristina Hoy
RCMP seek help locating missing Vernon woman

Emily Young will be competing at her second Paralympic Winter games (Photo - Canmore Photography)
Kelowna’s Emily Young is going for gold in Beijing

Due to staffing shortages, School District 83 put a hold on school buses being used for extracurricular activities until more drivers were available. (File photo)
School district addressing bus driver shortage in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Monashee Mews in Lumby. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 outbreak at Lumby seniors’ home