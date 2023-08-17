Structures destroyed by McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

Trees seen candling from the McDougall Creek wildfire, Thursday evening. The McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna has been burning since Tuesday, Aug. 15. (BC Wildfire Services) (Tara Stratton/Submitted)

UPDATE: 1 a.m.

Residents in West Kelowna and prominent storm chases Kyle Brittain are reporting numerous structures have been lost to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

There has been no official confirmation from city officials or Central Okanagan Emergency Services, that structures have been destroyed by the fire.

The fire was first reported Tuesday night at .5 hectares and by Thursday evening had grown to 1,100 hectares.

Wind gusts push the flames to the north along Westside Road forcing multiple evacuations but by 12:30 a.m. the fire has shifted south and large trees were seen candling from across Okanagan Lake.

Sadly, numerous structures have been lost along Westside Road, west of Kelowna. #BCfire pic.twitter.com/wuXe6Sy3HX — Kyle Brittain (@BadWeatherKyle) August 18, 2023

UPDATE: 11:11 p.m.

Interior Health is responding to the McDougall Creek wildfire and preemptively evacuating Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna, despite it not being on an evacuation order.

Given Brookhaven Care Centre’s proximity to the blaze IH evacuated the site out of an abundance of caution. The health authority evacuated 95 individuals in care and moved them to appropriate alternate facilities in the Kelowna and Summerland areas. IH is contacting families directly to update them on the location of their loved ones.

No other sites are impacted at this time. Anyone requiring emergency care should proceed to the hospital as needed.

@kelownacapnews The McDougall Creek Wildfire has spread to Kelowna’s Knox Moutntain and McKinley Beach. People near impacted areas are asked to prepare a go bag and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. More at kelownacapnews.com. ♬ original sound – Kelowna Capital News

UPDATE: 10 p.m.

More than 4,000 BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna are without power due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The B.C. emergency alert system was activated Thursday evening due to the fire.

The McDougall Creek wildfire appears to be heading south now. A large column of smoke and flame plumed about 12:20 a.m. @BCGovFireInfo @CO_Emerg check @KelownaCapNews for more info pic.twitter.com/tZEK9R4TGs — Jen Zielinski (she/her) (@Jen_zee) August 18, 2023

UPDATE: 9: 30 p.m.

All properties along Westside Road from Traders Cove to Nahun are now under evacuation order due the McDougall Creek Wildfire. The evacuation alert zone has expanded north to Killiney Beach.

Recently added properties under Evacuation Order all properties accessed off Westside Rd North of Traders Cove to Nahun, including:

•Bancroft Rd

•Banff Rd

•Blair Rd

•Bolton Rd

•Browse Rd

•Deighton Rd

•Denison Rd

•Jenny Creek Rd

•Shelter Cove

•Westside Pl

Okanagan Lake Resort is also being evacuated.

Residents on evacuation order must leave the area immediately and evacuate northward on Westside Road towards Vernon.

UPDATE: 9:12 p.m

Evacuation orders are expanding due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

As of 9 p.m., the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORD), is issuing an order for all remaining properties in the Rose Valley neighbourhood north of Stevens Road and West Kelowna Estates.

Residents on evacuation order must leave the area immediately, for their safety and the safety of first responders in the area.

Environment Canada is issuing a weather alert forecasting gusty winds Thursday and overnight Friday which may worsen wildfire conditions and possible new fire starts. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the area.

Those who have evacuated should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.caor go to the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.

An evacuation alert area has been expanded to include the following properties on Westbank First Nation IR 10 lands:

* Lindley Dr

* Waters Edge Lane

* Harbour Green Rd

* Lake Breeze Rd

* Crest Ridge Lane

* Marina Way

* Beach View Lane

* Lake Vista Rd

* Viewpoint Dr

* Viewpoint Crt

* Harbour View Blvd

* Old Ferry Wharf Rd

* Ariva Dr

* Nancee Way Crt

* Theresa Pl

* Gerald Pl

* Tees Pl

* Spland Rd

* Katherine Rd

* Ha’ustkt’ Pl

Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice. They should prepare to be away for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

UPDATE: 8 p.m.

Fire Chief Jason Brouland said more 2,500 people have been evacuated from their properties due to the growing McDougall Creek blaze. He added that this fire is expected to grow overnight and more evacuations are coming.

BC Wildfire and City of West Kelowna officials say the blaze is burning at a rank 5 or higher fire behaviour.

The fire crested the hill and burned down towards Westside Road near Bear Creek Park, Thursday evening. Large flames could be seen rising from the hill top as residents in Kelowna watch trees candle from Pandosy Waterfront Park at about 7:30 p.m.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre held a press conference at Firehouse 30 – 2406 Drought Road at 7 p.m., to discuss the severity of the fire and to prepare residents for further evacuation orders and alerts.

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre is issuing more evacuation orders as the McDougall Creek wildfire rages on.

All properties in Sailview Bay, Raymer Bay, Bear Creek Provincial Park and Traders Cove are now under an evacuation order due to the blaze.

Recently added properties under evacuation order include:

All properties along Westside Rd from Bear Creek Forest Service Road South to Westbank First Nation IR#10, including:

•1 – 386 Westside Rd

•Traders Cove Rd

•Siemens Rd

•Edith Crt

•Heldon Crt

•Sailview Bay

The wildfire is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety. The blaze continues to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

The McDougall Creek Wildfire in West Kelowna has grown to 1,100 hectares in size.

Approximately 800 properties have been ordered to evacuate, including the entire Rose Valley neighbourhood.

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ or attend the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.

Residents on evacuation order must leave the area immediately and are asked to follow directions from emergency personnel.

Evacuees are encouraged to connect with friends and family for temporary accommodations. Those unable to find local accommodations can visit the ESS Reception Centre at 2760 Cameron Road to access group lodging.

An additional 6,500 properties are under evacuation alert.

People are asked to visit cordemergency.ca to search by street address to view all alerts and orders.

Twenty one BC Wildfire Service fire fighters are working in collaboration with the West Kelowna Fire Department to mitigate the impact of the blaze.

Strong winds, low visibility caused by heavy smoke and hot conditions are adding difficulty to the wildfire suppression efforts.

Three helicopters and air tankers are dropping water and retardant on the blaze.

The fire has been reported as exhibiting rank three and four behaviour, meaning that the blaze is “vigorous”, with an organized flame front, occasional candling and a moderate rate of spread. For more information on wildfire behaviour visit Wildfire Rank at gov.bc.ca.

UPDATE: 5:30p.m

763 more properties have been ordered to evacuate, including the entire Rose Valley neighbourhood.

143 properties in the Bartley Road area and 620 properties in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna are now under Evacuation Order due the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

For more information: https://t.co/AXRt1Zrchh pic.twitter.com/hkTjuU1dma — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) August 18, 2023

These properties include:

Roseridge Crt

Rosewood Dr

Rosealee Lane

Jok Mar Crt

Rosewood Crt

Rosemary Crt

Roseabby Dr

Rosefield Dr

Rosealee Crt

Rose Meadow Dr

Rose Hill Pl

Rose Anne Crt

Rose Tree Rd.

Other properties ordered to evacuate include all properties on:

Lenz Road

1620 Stevens Road

1830 Shannon Lake Road

Pettman Rd

Bowes Rd

Blackwood Dr

Klein Rd

Guest Rd

Valois Crt

McPhail Crt.

The fire now sits at 1,100 hectares.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

The evacuation alert area for the McDougall Creek Wildfire Central has expanded to include an additional 924 properties as a result of the rapidly expanding ‘out of control’ fire. Those under evacuation alert should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. More than 6,500 properties are now under evacuation alert.

A map of properties under alert and order can be found at cordemergency.ca.

The evacuation order remains in place for 68 properties.

The evacuation alert area for the McDougall Creek Wildfire Central has expanded to include an additional 924 properties north of Traders Cove up to and including Caesars Landing. For more information: https://t.co/xUr5CUDllJ pic.twitter.com/1EThsVUJot — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) August 17, 2023

Properties affected by the evacuation order include:

All properties accessed off of Bear Creek Road to the north of Parkinson Road (not including Parkinson Road).

Dougmac Road

Petterson Road

Rose Valley Road

1045 Bear Creek Road

2740 Smith Creek Road

2850 Dixie Road

1075 Bear Creek Road

495 Bear Creek Road

525 Bear Creek Road

551 Bear Creek Road

573 Bear Creek Road

611 Bear Creek Road

674 Bear Creek Road

724 Bear Creek Road

779 Bear Creek Road

875 Bear Creek Road

944 Bear Creek Road.

McDougall Creek Wildfire Evacuation Alert expanded, and Evacuation Order added. A total of 68 properties are on Evacuation Order and 5700 on Evacuation Alert. For more information and details of properties affected: https://t.co/iUDucx1UbY pic.twitter.com/Aiv0PsLh34 — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) August 17, 2023

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ or attend the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.

The blaze was last measured at approximately 300 hectares.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Evacuees should register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ or attend the Information Centre at Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna.

The evacuation alert has also been extended north to include areas north of Traders Cove and Caesars Landing. There are now 5,700 properties on evacaution alert. Residents under the alert must be ready to leave their property at a moment’s notice.

Additionally, a local state of emergency has been declared by the City of West Kelowna.

UPDATE 11 a.m.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is now 300 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Services are continuing to battle the blaze with ground crews and helicopters.

The cause remains under investigation.

The McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna has been burning since Tuesday, Aug. 15. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.

Thursday’s weather forecast isn’t favourable to the McDougall Creek wildfire, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Despite Environment Canada’s heat warning in effect and the forecast stating it could reach 36 C with a humidex of 38 C, BC Wildfire Services is preparing for a cold front moving into the province today that could increase some problems.

While the cold front could add stability, it also brings stronger wind gusts and the potential of lightning. The winds could cause rapid growth and increased fire activity to active wildfires.

Visibilty has been an issue for fire crews as they battle the blaze because of the heavy smoke around the Okanagan.

Original

The McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna remains at 64 hectares as of Thursday morning, Aug. 17.

BC Wildfire Services last provided an update at 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday night when the fire grew to 64 hectares and became a wildfire of note in the province. A wildfire of note means the blaze remains out of control, is visible and could pose a threat to public safety.

Just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) put 4,800 properties in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, and a portion of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area on an evacuation alert. This means people living in the area must be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice if the alert changes to an order. Residents should be prepared to be away from their properties for an extended period of time, pack the essentials (medicines, important documents, etc.) and should have arrangements in place for their pets.

The following areas are on evacuation alert:

Bartley Road

Bear Creek Provincial Park

Pine Point

Raymer Bay (including the regional park)

Rose Valley (including the regional park)

Sailview Bay

Shannon Woods

Smith Creek

Tallus Ridge

Traders Cove (including the regional park)

West Kelowna Estates

West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10

Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site.

Upper Glen Canyon Regional Park from lower Glenrosa to Smith Creek

Residents can refer to the RDCO’s interactive map or visit their emergency website to see if they are under the alert or not.

Evacuation Alerts for up to 4,800 properties are in effect for portions of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area. Residents should be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. Visit https://t.co/7ECUduQpIr pic.twitter.com/CgmgUUWSpU — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) August 17, 2023

The McDougall Creek wildfire was discovered on Tuesday, Aug. 15 just before 6 p.m. More tha. 20 firefighters, air crew, and support staff have been battling the blaze.

On Thursday in West Kelowna, it is forecasted to reach 36 C with 20 km/h winds and gusts up to 50 km/h.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. It is one of 14 wildfires of note and one of 372 active wildfires.

Black Press will be updating this story throughout the day.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaFire evacuationKelowna