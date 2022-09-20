All Regional District of North Okanagan candidates acclaimed

Two contenders dropped out of Area F race, Alyssa Hopkins wins director’s seat

Residents of the Regional District of North Okanagan won’t be heading to the polls Oct. 15.

Each of the five electoral area positions have been acclaimed due to candidates running unopposed.

Initially there were three candidates names put forward for the Area F (rural Enderby) position. But as of Sept. 20, Alyssa Hopkins is running unopposed in the rural Enderby area. Lori Heins and Jerry Legault have dropped out.

Despite no prior political experience, Hopkins is now acclaimed director.

Jim Johnson has been acclaimed Area E (Cherryville) director. He served prior to 2018.

Incumbent Rick Fairbairn will continue his role in Area D (rural Lumby).

Incumbent Amanda Shatzko continues to serve Area C (BX-Silver Star).

Long-serving incumbent Bob Fleming will continue to represent Area B (Swan Lake-Commonage).

READ MORE: Candidate drops out of Coldstream council race

READ MORE: North Okanagan election candidates step up, some acclaimed

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Election 2022North Okanagan Regional District