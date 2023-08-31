An Oliver home off McKinney road on Osoyoos Indian Band was destroyed by a fire Thursday, Aug. 24. (Photo- Andrea Farrell/Facebook)

An Oliver home off McKinney road on Osoyoos Indian Band was destroyed by a fire Thursday, Aug. 24. (Photo- Andrea Farrell/Facebook)

Alleged arson, aggressive motorcyclist and stolen trailer keep Oliver RCMP busy

The arson case was the 2nd fire on a property where a house burned down the day prior

Oliver RCMP had a busy weekend, with three major calls on Aug. 25 and 27, including an alleged arson, a combative motorcyclist and the recovery of a stolen fifth-wheel from Cawston.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 25, officers were called to the scene of a house fire on McKinney Road on Osoyoos Indian Band land.

The house on the property had been destroyed the day before in a fire that required 12 firefighters to extinguish.

The Oliver Fire Department called for assistance and advised officers that the property owner had allegedly set the new fire, and after officers arrived on scene they were directed to the property owner’s location, according to RCMP.

One man was arrested at the scene with a lighter in his pants pocket, said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

READ MORE: Fire completely destroys Oliver home

The Oliver Fire Department extinguished the blaze before it could spread to any adjacent properties. The investigation into this is ongoing.

Later that day, officers pulled over a motorcycle without a license plate, and during the stop found the driver had no insurance and an expired driver’s license.

According to the RCMP, the 47-year-old driver was very agitated and confrontational, and after being told he was going to get tickets, attempted to flee.

It took the assistance of a nearby citizen to bring him into custody.

He was charged with resisting arrest, on top of the $995 in tickets for driving without insurance, failing to signal and not having a driver’s license. The motorcycle was also impounded.

On Aug. 27, a tip was called in to officers about a suspected stolen fifth-wheel camper-trailer that was taken from Cawston six days prior.

According to police, the occupants of the house on the property where the trailer was found told RCMP they no idea how the trailer ended up there.

