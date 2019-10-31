Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

Nanaimo RCMP arrested an allegedly impaired driver of an 18-wheeler fuel truck who they say had empty beer cans beside his seat.

According to a news release Thursday, the incident happened Oct. 25 at about 9 p.m. on the Nanaimo Parkway near the Fifth Street exit.

“’Very troubling and shocking’ were just some of the comments made by the investigating officers,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

“Although the fuel tanks were later found to be empty, given the sheer size of the vehicle, and distance travelled in an impaired state, it was simply a miracle that a tragic accident had not occurred.”

The press release notes that RCMP were alerted to a possible impaired truck driver operating his vehicle “erratically” southbound from Parksville.

Officers arrested the 46-year-old driver for impaired driving “based on the symptoms seen and evidence gathered.” The semi-trailer was impounded and the driver was taken to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, where police say he provided breath samples that were “almost three times” the legal limit.

The driver, who is from the north Island, has been released with a court date of Dec. 17.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Investigators gather evidence following death of man arrested in Malakwa
Next story
WATCH: Ditch glitch saga continues in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Okanagan faces nursing shortfall for long-term care

There are currently 95.6 job vacancies for health care assistants and 24.7 job vacancies for nurses

WATCH: Ditch glitch saga continues in North Okanagan

No ditch at Castle hotel to catch draining pool water: transportation ministry

Greater Vernon Water issues quality notice

Leak in pipe discovered that carries water to customers from disinfection facility leads to notice

North Okanagan district signs up on Facebook

RDNO extends reach through social media pages

Fog horns in Vernon?

Fire department said it certainly sounds that way, but it’s not what you think it is

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

Two years after pregnant Kelowna woman found murdered police probe at standstill

Police have no updates on the murder of Russia Nicholson two year after her death

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

I’m Just Saying: The world still needs love

Jordyn Thomson is a reporter with the Western News

Investigators gather evidence following death of man arrested in Malakwa

An autopsy will be conducted but conclusive answers could be months away says IIO director.

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Most Read