Police were called to Walmart in Penticton after a customer reported witnessing a person tuck a gun into their coat. (Pam Portman Peterson / Facebook)

Alleged gun sighting at Penticton Walmart prompts investigation

RCMP responded to a reported gun sighting inside a Penticton Walmart Wednesday afternoon

Penticton RCMP were on scene at Walmart on the morning of March 18 after receiving a report that a man in the store allegedly had a firearm concealed under his coat.

Social media posts show multiple police cars arriving in the Walmart parking lot and officers patrolling the inside of the store, which raised concern for many shoppers.

(Pam Portman Peterson / Facebook)

Once on scene, RCMP were unable to substantiate the report, said Const. James Grandy.

“We were called there initially because a person, who we were unable to speak with, told management that he saw somebody who he thought was putting a gun inside his coat,” said Const. Grandy.

RCMP could not locate the customer who reported the gun sighting or the man alleged to be carrying the weapon.

