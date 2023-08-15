Dale Klippenstein photo

Dale Klippenstein photo

Alleged impaired driver arrested 2 days in a row in Abbotsford

Man faces charges that include assaulting police officer

Police in Abbotsford arrested the same man for more offences the day after he was allegedly caught driving impaired with two fake guns in his vehicle.

Const. Art Stele, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said officers first stopped the 46-year-old man at 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 6 when he was driving a stolen vehicle in the area of Robertson Avenue.

Stele said a search of the car turned up two imitation firearms. The driver was also impaired and was issued a three-day driving ban, he said.

ALSO SEE: Pair charged after police seize 16 guns, drugs and cash in Abbotsford, Burnaby and Chilliwack

Stele said the man was again seen driving on Aug. 7 at 7 a.m. and was stopped for breaching the prohibition issued to him the previous day.

While he was being arrested, the man allegedly assaulted an officer, Stele said. The driver was again impaired, he added.

Charges now pending against the man include assaulting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, driving while prohibited, and driving while impaired.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimePolice

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire sparked outside Merritt under control
Next story
Records tumble as B.C. heat wave spreads, hitting 40 C

Just Posted

…The fresh-cut flowers do not last long in the Okanagan heat. Gondor has a proposal for city council that he believes could change that. (Wayne Gondor photo)
PHOTOS: Grieving son plants floral tribute option at Vernon cemetery

Services, such as The Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex, will have a new tiered user fee system in place in 2024, where residents of cities outside Vernon will pay more. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Questions dive into Vernon recreation funding dilemma

Vasek Pospisil was a part of the 2022 team, which won the title for the first time in its 109 year history. (Tennis Canada Photo)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event

Mary Viala, 80, organizer of bingo at Vernon’s Halina Activity Centre, served as caller for the first session of the Vernon Winter Carnival Bingo Marathlon, Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Halina Centre. The centre will celebrate 50 years of serving Greater Vernon on Sunday, Sept. 17. (Morning Star -file photo)
Senior centre celebrates 50th with circus, hoping Vernon doesn’t clown around with request