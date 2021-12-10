Alleged indecent act at Kamloops restaurant drive-thru leads to arrest

-Kamloops This Week

Apparently, he wanted more than fries with that.

A man was arrested in a restaurant drive-thru in Sahali on Thursday. Dec. 9, allegedly because he was committing an indecent act inside his truck.

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, police received reports of a man in a truck committing indecent acts while using restaurant drive-thrus.

On Dec. 9, just before 5 a.m., Evelyn said officers were conducting surveillance on Notre Dame Drive as part of the investigation when they arrested a suspect. The only two restaurant drive-thrus along Notre Dame Drive are McDonald’s (which has a Notre Dame Drive address) and Starbucks (which has a Columbia Street address).

“Based on the information gathered so far, investigators believe there may be other people who were exposed to the acts and have not yet reported to police,” Evelyn said. “If this sounds like something that may have happened to you recently, or to someone you know, please contact us as soon as possible.”

The man was released with a court date and conditions, with charges pending.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to the incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-42833.

