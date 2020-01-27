Alleged Penticton shooter, John Brittain, appears in court to set trial date

Brittain waived his right to a preliminary hearing and opted to proceed straight to trial

The case involving alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain is coming before Penticton Supreme Court today where a trial date will be scheduled.

Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the April 15 shootings that took the lives of Darlene Knippelberg, Susan and Barry Wonch and Rudi Winter.

In December, the alleged shooter waived his right to a preliminary hearing and opted to proceed straight to trial.

Prior to this, Brittain had appeared in court several times, due to Crown counsel’s request for a no communication order between him and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain.

The Western News previously reported that all of the victims were neighbours of Brittain’s ex-wife.

