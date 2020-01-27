Alleged Penticton shooter, John Brittain, appears in court to set trial date

Brittain waived his right to a preliminary hearing and opted to proceed straight to trial

The case involving alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain is coming before Penticton Supreme Court today where a trial date will be scheduled.

Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the April 15 shootings that took the lives of Darlene Knippelberg, Susan and Barry Wonch and Rudi Winter.

READ MORE: Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

In December, the alleged shooter waived his right to a preliminary hearing and opted to proceed straight to trial.

Prior to this, Brittain had appeared in court several times, due to Crown counsel’s request for a no communication order between him and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain.

The Western News previously reported that all of the victims were neighbours of Brittain’s ex-wife.

READ MORE: Preliminary inquiry dates set for John Brittain

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$11K fine for Vernon mutual fund dealer

Just Posted

$11K fine for Vernon mutual fund dealer

Fines for altering, pre-signing documents between 2014-17

Semi strikes pole knocking power out in Coldstream

A detour is in effect along Buchanan Road

Man missing from Vernon hotel

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday

Classic tale staged in Vernon seeks local ballet dancers

Anne of Green Gables, by Ballet Jorgen

Vernon youth ready to make some NOYSE

Showcase of excellence features talents of young local performance

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

Woman guilty of dangerous driving crash that left Saanich girl, then 11, unresponsive

Nikirk guilty of one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

Alleged Penticton shooter, John Brittain, appears in court to set trial date

Brittain waived his right to a preliminary hearing and opted to proceed straight to trial

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

Victoria-area wolf tranquilized after being seen running around neighbourhood

Officials say wolf unharmed during its ‘arrest’

Ontario confirms second presumptive coronavirus case in wife of first patient

Both arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Canada’s basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash

Bryant was an 18-time NBA all-star who won five championships

Rockslide obstructing traffic on rural Shuswap road

Large boulders rolled onto Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road in the South Shuswap.

‘Devastated’: Fans, celebrities remember Kobe Bryant after his death

Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers

Most Read