In this artist’s sketch, alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur makes an appearance via video in a Toronto courtroom, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. From left, lawyer Samantha Saunders, part of McArthur’s defence team, McArthur, Justice Wendy Agnew and Crown Michael Cantlon are shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur waives right to preliminary hearing

Bruce McArthur, a 67-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been ordered to stand trial on eight counts of first-degree murder.

An alleged serial killer who is facing trial in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Bruce McArthur, a 67-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been ordered to stand trial on eight counts of first-degree murder.

McArthur, wearing a black sweater over a blue shirt with blue jeans, made no eye contact with the alleged victims’ families that packed the small courtroom this morning.

He’ll return to court on Nov. 5 when a date trial will be set.

McArthur was arrested in January and police eventually found the remains of seven men in large planters at a property where he had worked.

Investigators found the eighth set of remains in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.

Lead detective Insp. Hank Idsinga has said the probe is the largest forensic investigation in the force’s history.

Idsinga has said he doesn’t believe there are any more alleged victims.

Related: Ceremony held to renew Toronto home linked to Bruce McArthur investigation

Related: Remains of all eight Bruce McArthur victims now identified, Toronto police say

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
N.B. village faces backlash after council raises ‘straight flag’
Next story
In Khashoggi case: Saudi calls, ‘body double’ after killing

Just Posted

North Okanagan voter turnout rates remain low

Four of six municipalities show drop in North Okanagan municipal elections compared to 2014

It’s a YES for the cultural centre

Vernon voters delivered a huge YES in the Cultural Centre Referendum.

Cumming wins Vernon mayor’s chair

‘I felt pretty good about the campaign right from the beginning.’

Three new faces on Vernon council

Like he did in 2014, Quiring topped the polls, collecting 4,120 votes.

Vernon School District sees five new trustees

Only two incumbents, Mollie Bono and Robert Lee, are returning to SD22

The Valley Votes: Your election results

The results are in from the 2018 municipal election.

AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, thesis for sale

The online auction features 22 items from Hawking, including his doctoral thesis on the origins of the universe, with the sale scheduled for 31 October and 8 November.

In Khashoggi case: Saudi calls, ‘body double’ after killing

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the son of Jamal Khashoggi, the kingdom announced early Monday, to express condolences for the death of the journalist killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul by officials that allegedly included a member of the royal’s entourage.

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur waives right to preliminary hearing

Bruce McArthur, a 67-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been ordered to stand trial on eight counts of first-degree murder.

N.B. village faces backlash after council raises ‘straight flag’

Chipman Mayor Carson Atkinson says the flag met the village council’s criteria because it “recognizes, accepts and respects the rights of individuals under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

B.C. oncologist changing the face of breast cancer treatment

Dr. Juanita Crook, a Kelowna oncologist, has seen 100 per cent success using brachytherapy to treat breast cancer in some patients.

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

The quakes, all measuring more than 6.0 on the richter scale, were about 260 kilometres west of Tofino

Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Two-part ballots now being mailed to all registered voters

Most Read