Alleged sexual predator may have victims in Okanagan

Ivan Valintine Cesnik, 57, was arrested Feb. 27 by RCMP in Calgary, Alberta.

An Alberta man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in Winnipeg and the Mounties are concerned he may have left victims in other cities where he’d spent time, including Kelowna.

Ivan Valintine Cesnik, 57, was arrested Feb. 27 by RCMP in Calgary, Alberta and transported to Winnipeg to face charges related to multiple sexual assaults committed on three children.

Oakbank RCMP received a report Jan. 22 regarding a historical sexual assault involving four girls victims, three who were eight-years-old and one who was seven-years-old.

READ MORE: VICTIM TESTIFIES AT SEX ASSAULT TRIAL

“Officers immediately launched an investigation, and it was determined that Cesnik had committed the assaults at his residence in Garson in the RM of Brokenhead, and at a rural residence in the RM of Springfield over a period of time between 2010 and 2015,” said Tara Seel, RCMP media relations officer, in a press release.

Cesnik moved to Calgary around that time and no longer had contact with his victims.

Cesnik is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of uttering threats, three counts of sexual interference and two counts administering noxious substance.

RCMP are concerned there may be more victims in the Manitoba, Alberta and Kelowna, British Columbia area and encourage anyone who has information to reach out to the police.

Oakbank RCMP can be contacted at 204-444-3847. If anyone in Calgary or the surrounding area has information, they can contact the Calgary Police Service or Alberta RCMP Serious Crime Branch at 403-420-4966. In BC, please contact your police force of jurisdiction.

