Alleged Vernon shoplifter tracked down by RCMP

Retail store’s loss prevention officer’s description of suspect helps lead to Vernon arrest

One suspect is in custody after allegedly threatening a loss prevention officer (LPO) at a Vernon retail outlet with pepper spray.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a robbery Monday, just after 9 p.m., at Walmart. An alleged shoplifter was confronted by the LPO.

“A male attempted to shoplift from the store and, when confronted by the LPO, the suspect allegedly threatened her with bear spray and fled the area in a vehicle,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

During the altercation, the LPO sustained minor injuries after attempting to defend herself.

The bear spray was not deployed by the suspect during the incident.

With the detailed descriptors provided by the LPO, front-line officers were able to locate the suspect and vehicle later that evening.

READ ALSO: WATCH: B.C. high school students get taste of RCMP life

“Despite being assaulted, the LPO was able to gather the information officers needed to further their investigation and apprehend the suspect later that evening,” said Brett. “It’s fortunate that no other innocent bystanders were hurt during the altercation and that bear spray wasn’t deployed within the busy department store.”

Keith Kendall, 30, from Vernon, was taken into custody. He was charged with attempted robbery, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with a probation order.

Kendall was slated to appear in Provincial Court in Vernon Tuesday.


