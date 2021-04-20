(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Alleged drug-impaired driver cruises down Kelowna sidewalk

Kelowna RCMP take an impaired driver off of city streets after a tip from a concerned citizen

Kelowna Mounties took an allegedly drug-impaired driver off of a local sidewalk early Tuesday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., a resident called the police, reporting a man was driving a Mazda 6 down a sidewalk near Springfield Road and Cooper Road.

An officer attended and conducted a traffic stop with the driver, who according to RCMP displayed signs and symptoms drug impairment. The 32-year-old man was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition under the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

“This instance highlights the importance of our relationship with our community,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Because this citizen took it upon themselves to report this incident, we were able to stop this driver’s dangerous behaviour before he or anyone was injured.”

Most Read