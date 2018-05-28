Allie Lake fire remains at 2,700 hectares overnight

Fire information officer: Should be able to contain the fire if there are no severe winds

The Allie Lake fire is still estimated at 2,700 hectares this morning, according to fire information officer Heather Rice.

“It was cooler again last night so we wouldn’t have had any significant growth overnight.”

They’re preparing for winds to change from the southwest to the northwest, meaning they’re fortifying the guards on the western flank, she says.

Because of how spotty the fire is, with a very large area within the perimeter unburned, the fire rank behaviour varies going up to rank 3 or 4 in some spots in the afternoon, she says.

The spottiness can provide extra challenges because it’s so spread out, says Rice.

“Even though we’re trying to contain that fire, it could burn for quite some time because there is so many small spots. So this is the kind of fire where rain could really help our efforts a lot.”

As long as there are not severe winds, they should be able to contain the fire within the current perimeters and will be able contain it within the current perimeter, she says.

Because there are some cabins in the area, they’ll do their best to extinguish some spots within the perimeter and do some burn off operations within to make sure that heavy fuels don’t remain to recatch fire.

