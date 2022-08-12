The map showing the current outage in Kelowna. (FortisBC)

The map showing the current outage in Kelowna. (FortisBC)

Almost 2,000 without power on Kelowna’s east side

The outage began around 8:45 p.m. and no estimate is available for restoration

A power outage is currently affecting close to 2000 properties in Kelowna.

The outage reaches south to Kirchner Mountain, west to Rutland Road and north to Rutland Bench.

The outage began around 8:43 p.m. according to FortisBC and there is no current estimate for when it will be fixed.

No cause is currently listed for the outage.

READ MORE: Thunderstruck: Recent lightning storms in the Okanagan ‘significant’ and ‘notable’

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownapower outages

Previous story
Vernon’s Westside crime numbers see significant increase

Just Posted

Mikayla Bishop (from left), Bryden Ezekiel and Jackson Ford model the new-look colours and logo of Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association’s Recreation (House) Division uniforms. IContributed)
Vernon minor hockey unveils new rec logo, staff

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will present Q2 2022 stats to council. (File photo)
Vernon’s Westside crime numbers see significant increase

Rory McDonald has been missing since May 2021 and RCMP suspect foul play in his disappearance. (Contributed)
Criminality suspected in case of missing Vernon man

A hiker makes his way alongside the raging waters on the BX Creek Trail, which is now closed due to the high water. (Photo courtesy of David Thomas)
Flood work closes Vernon dog park, longer