Alone, severely hurt kitten rescued by Good Samaritan in Quesnel

Hurt kitten was found on the shores of Dragon Lake, taken to SPCA

The BC SPCA is caring for Tilly, a 10-week-old kitten who was found by a Good Samaritan along the shore of Dragon Lake in Quesnel, fighting to stay alive.

“The finder was looking out of her bedroom window when she spotted what she thought was a kitten,” said Colby O’Flynn, BC SPCA’s senior manager for the North Cariboo. “Her husband went to check it out and Tilly crawled under their boat dock. They managed to coax her out onto the deck with some food – she desperately wanted to eat.”

When they got a better look at Tilly, they could see she was badly injured. Her eyes were glazed and she had insects all over her, especially on her chest and back where there was a visible wound. The finders wrapped her up in a blanket, put her in a pet carrier and immediately brought her to the BC SPCA in Quesnel.

“When Tilly arrived at the animal centre, the first thing we noticed, even before we brought her out of the carrier, was the smell of infection,” said O’Flynn. “She was cold, pale, dehydrated and barely able to lift her little head. It was hard to see the extent of the damage through her black fur, but we knew this kitten didn’t have much longer without emergency veterinary intervention.”

Tilly was driven one-and-a-half hours to the closest available emergency veterinarian for assessment.

For the first several days Tilly was hospitalized and received supportive care to keep her comfortable (pain control, antibiotics, wound care, and fluids).

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pilot missing after leaving scene of helicopter crash near Enderby
Next story
New wildfire sparks off Hwy. 33 near Beaverdell

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Spallumcheen that sent one person to hospital Sunday, Aug. 13. (File photo)
Spall shooting victim ‘less than forthcoming’ – RCMP

A view of smoky skies from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Lena Simonson/Facebook)
Wildfire smoke settling into North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the City lf Vernon reminder residents to keep dogs and pets out of parked vehicles with a heat wave in the weather forecast for this week. (RCMP photo illustration)
Vernon RCMP respond to 30 reports of pets in hot vehicles so far this summer

As of Monday afternoon, the scene of the helicopter crash has been cleaned up, however the pilot still remains unaccounted for. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
Pilot missing after leaving scene of helicopter crash near Enderby