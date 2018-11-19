Alpine season delayed at SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort too warm to open Thursday

Mother Nature has been kind to SilverStar for Nordic conditions achieving the scheduled opening day, Nov. 16 with 52 kilometres of the 55 km trail network open.

See: SilverStar nordic trails open Friday

Unfortunately, due to warm temperatures and limited precipitation in the last week there is not quite enough snow to get the alpine open for Thursday, Nov. 22. Conditions change quickly and with more precipitation on the way it is hoped that opening will happen soon.

“The weather right now is a temperature inversion with a high of 2.5 degrees in the alpine today and same again tomorrow. There is some precipitation coming on Thursday so hopefully this will cool off the alpine temperature and help to fill in the few spots where we need it. To have a high quality and safe environment for our guests to enjoy we need a bit more snow to get open,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing for the resort. “We ask that for the safety of our guests and to help get us open as soon as we can, that the public please stay off the mountain until we are open. Our goal is to get alpine skiing open as soon as the conditions allow.”

Upon opening SilverStar Mountain Resort will be running their opening activities on the new Des Schumann Summit Express Gondola that will have a capacity of 1,200 people per hour and move guests to the top of the mountain in a third of the time as the former Summit chair.

See: SilverStar officially opens Gondola

Stay tuned as the week progresses for the latest updates.

Most Read