Amanda Shatzko in running for new Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA

The North Okanagan businesswoman will be seeking the BC United nomination

Amanda Shatzko is the current vice-chair for the North Okanagan Regional District and has held numerous leadership positions across the Okanagan. (Shatzko.com photo)

Another candidate has thrown their hat in the ring for the MLA candidacy at the new Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding.

Amanda Shatzko announced her plans to win the riding. The current vice-chair for the Regional District of North Okanagan has been a staple in the political and leadership community for years. Some of her positions include the chair of the Electoral Area Advisory Committee, chair of the Regional Growth Advisory Committee, trustee for the Okanagan Regional Library and board director for the BC Municipal Finance Authority.

Shatzko will be seeking the nomination for the BC United party, attempting to replace current BC Liberal MP Norm Letnick, who announced that he will not be seeking re-election.

Currently completing her PhD at the UBC Okanagan in Political Science, Shatzko advises on the Learning and Research Committee and Graduate Student Advisory Committee. She has been named to numerous top women in business rankings, including B.C.’s most powerful women leaders by B.C. Business Magazine and one of the top four Change Makers in Kelowna by Kelowna Women in Business.

Previously, Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton announced his intentions to win the BC United nomination at the new Vernon-Lumby riding.

The next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024.

BC politicscanadian politicspolitics