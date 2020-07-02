Amnesty International Okanagan’s online event, Busting Myths and Advocating for Refugees, will take place Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (Stock photo)

Amnesty International Okanagan event to dispel myths, advocate for refugees

Among the online event’s guest speakers is a refugee who now lives in Vernon

An online event will look to dispel misconceptions about refugees around the world, while giving attendees the chance to hear from a refugee who now calls Vernon her home.

Amnesty International Okanagan presents Busting Myths and Advocating for Refugees, which takes place Monday, July 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The event will feature guest speaker Justin Mohammed, human rights law and policy campaigner at Amnesty International Canada.

Prior to his current role, Mohammed served as a human rights officer with the United Nations Peacekeeping mission in Mali, and worked at the Library of Parliament as an analyst for the House of Commons Subcommittee on International Human Rights.

Mohammed will speak to the global refugee situation, refuting myths about refugees, explaining law and policy issues in Canada, and share Amnesty International Canada’s current campaign. Discussion will also touch upon the effects of COVID-19 on refugees around the world.

Those who sign up for the event will also hear from a refugee now living in Vernon, who will present her lived experience from her time spent in a refugee camp.

Time will be provided for questions following the guest speakers. To pre-register, visit Eventbrite. Once registered, guests will receive a Zoom link.

READ MORE: Refugee family assists former hosts in effort to stop rising water of Shuswap Lake

READ MORE: Former Syrian refugee in Shuswap shares his love for Ramadan

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

refugee

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Cougar shot by RCMP will be returned to First Nations
Next story
Trans-Canada Highway closed due to flooding west of Revelstoke

Just Posted

Residents evacuated at Vernon care facility due to potential gas leak

FortisBC and Vernon Fire Rescue Services are on scene at Hearthstone Manor

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens to vehicle traffic

Traffic in the park was closed on June 30 due to flooding following heavy rain

Amnesty International Okanagan event to dispel myths, advocate for refugees

Among the online event’s guest speakers is a refugee who now lives in Vernon

Heavy rain in Okanagan results in slowest start to fire season in four years

119 hectares of land burned so far this year, compared to 991 ha in 2019, and 3,835 ha in 2018

Lake Country mine makes way for industrial project

Council holds a special meeting to rezone property

RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

Cougar shot by RCMP will be returned to First Nations

A cougar that threatened a residential Princeton neighbourhood prior to being killed… Continue reading

Travellers required to wear masks: Kelowna International Airport

Masks or face coverings are required at all times at the airport

Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

The tractor driver has been arrested following the accident

Trans-Canada Highway closed due to flooding west of Revelstoke

Heavy equipment is on scene trying to reopen the road to traffic

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Dog rescued from rocky ledge in Summerland

Penticton Search and Rescue members perform high angle rescue

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Resist Canada 153 highlighted colonization and genocide, Unify the People called COVID a hoax

Most Read