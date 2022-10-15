Mark Wehner answers a question at the Armstrong all-candidates forum at Centennial Theatre Wednesday, Sept. 28 while Jessie Valstar (from right), Neil Todd and Kim Sinclair. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Amstrong elects all but 2 new

Lots of new faces on council following election

There will be several new faces on Armstrong council.

Only two existing councillors were re-elected in the 2022 general election: councillors Shirley Fowler, who led the polls with 579 votes, and Steve Drapala ith 527.

A familiar face, Ryan Nitchie who served prior to 2018, was re-elected, with 470 votes.

The new faces on council are Mark Wehner, who had the second highest votes at 563, head-banger Jessie Valstar collected 518 votes and former restaurant owner Neil Todd earned 507 votes.

Mayor Joe Cramer was acclaimed as mayor since running unopposed after former mayor Chris Pieper declined to seek re-election.

Incumbent Paul Britton narrowly lost his seat back on council with 457 votes.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen council continues status quo

READ MORE: Victor victorious in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Election 2022North Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New ownership for Big White’s iconic après-ski hangout
Next story
It’s Election Day in Vernon: Here’s everything you need to know

Just Posted

Results are expected to start flowing in after polls closed at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 15, 2022. (Black Press Media graphic)
ELECTION 2022 RESULTS: Mayoral winners across British Columbia

(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Frights galore during Field of Screams at Spallumcheen ranch

The North Okanagan Knights were defeated by the Chase Heat 5-3 Friday night, Oct. 14, 2022. (Tanya Seibel photo)
North Okanagan Knights scorched by Chase Heat

(Lisa Mazurek photo)
Vernon Vipers fall in shootout to Prince George Spruce Kings