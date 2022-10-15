Amstrong elects all but 2 new

Lots of new faces on council following election

There will be several new faces on Armstrong council.

Only two existing councillors were re-elected in the 2022 general election: councillors Shirley Fowler, who led the polls with 579 votes, and Steve Drapala ith 527.

A familiar face, Ryan Nitchie who served prior to 2018, was re-elected, with 470 votes.

The new faces on council are Mark Wehner, who had the second highest votes at 563, head-banger Jessie Valstar collected 518 votes and former restaurant owner Neil Todd earned 507 votes.

Mayor Joe Cramer was acclaimed as mayor since running unopposed after former mayor Chris Pieper declined to seek re-election.

Incumbent Paul Britton narrowly lost his seat back on council with 457 votes.

