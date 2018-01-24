Anderson happy with Kelowna West candidate

The interim leader of the BC Conservative Party is thrilled with the party candidate for the Kelowna West by-election.

Vernon councillor Scott Anderson said Mark Thompson is a man he’s proud to stand behind.

“The citizens of Kelowna West deserve better and they should demand better,” said Anderson. “In Mark, they will find an accomplished individual and a seasoned politician. I can’t think of anyone better able to present our common sense platform to the citizens of West Kelowna.”

Thompson had a long history with the B.C. Conservatives.

He has served in various roles including deputy leader of the party. He is a fiscal conservative, said Anderson, a forward thinker and an excellent communicator.

Thompson is a former three-term councillor for the City of Saskatoon with an MBA and owns several successful IT-related businesses providing solutions to the retail sector. He has lived in B.C. for more than two decades.

The by-election will be held Feb. 14. It was called after MLA and former Premier Christy Clark resigned Aug. 4, 2017. A by-election must be called within six months of the resignation date.