Anderson Way traffic change impacts Vernon motorists

Work in the area will close westbound lane for a few hours the morning of Jan. 12

Traffic on Anderson Way will be impacted by work for a few hours the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 12. (City of Vernon)

Motorists needing to travel down Anderson Way may experience minor traffic disruptions Tuesday morning while work is being performed in the area.

The westbound lane from 27th Street will be closed for a few hours in the morning while crews flush the sanitary trunk main. Motorists needing to access Anderson Way Jan. 12 may want to access the area via the intersection from 48th Avenue.

Crews will be working in the area between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise,” the city of Vernon says. “Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause.”

