Andy Wylie looks to beautify Vernon if elected to city council

The Vernon man wants more flowers to bloom in the community

Andy Wylie is in the running for Vernon city council in the Oct. 15, 2022 election. (Submitted photo)

Andy Wylie wants to make Vernon a more beautiful place to take a stroll.

The Vernon man has put his name forward for city council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

“Together we can make the bike path into the Vernon Family Rail Trail the most beautiful street in Western Canada,” Wylie said.

Wylie is best known in the community for building Vimy Lane, a back-alley tribute to Vimy Ridge, one of Canada’s most historic and well-known battles of the First World War.

With experience livening up the alley behind his home, Wylie is looking to beautify more of Vernon.

How will he do it? In short: flower power.

“Beautiful planters full of flowers and plants running beside the bike path between the trees from the Seaton block through the Vimy Lane section down to the new Civic Park. Then eventually leading to downtown Vernon.”

Wylie says, if elected, these flower planters will be funded and maintained by private and public businesses and civic groups and “chosen and planted by the women of Vernon who love flowers, children, family and going for a safe and secure walk.”

During the election period, Wylie invites people to visit him at Vimy Lane (4008 29th Street near Seaton Secondary) from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get there by foot, bike, scooter or skateboard — “anything but a car!”

